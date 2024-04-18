From the studio to the field: Gaby Espino in her debut as soccer captain before the Platino Awards Xcaret 2024

Gaby Espino traded the TV studio for the soccer field just before the 11th edition of the Platino Awards, which will take place on April 20th at Xcaret Park in Riviera Maya. The Venezuelan star is among the guests celebrating Ibero-American cinema, and other celebrities are adding their glamour to the Mexican location.

Before the awards ceremony, celebrities, influencers, and soccer players got together at the Encounter of the Stars event at El Camaleón Mayakoba. This venue, dedicated to golf enthusiasts, is nestled in a lush environment teeming with diverse ecosystems like jungles, mangroves, freshwater channels, and Riviera Maya’s beaches. The telenovela star took on the role of captain for one of the teams at this event, where they had a blast showing off their skills and making memorable moves.

©¡HOLA!



Gaby Espino at the Encounter of the Stars event during the Platino Awards Xcaret 2024

The Platino ﻿Awards Xcaret managed to bring together soccer stars such as Forlán, Joaquín, Godín, Mascherano, Mario Suárez, Morientes, Mendieta, Miguel A. Moya, Morientes, and Vicente Gómez. In addition to Gaby Espino, other influencers and celebs who met in Riviera Maya included, Cristo Fernández, Michel Brown, Alejandro Nones, Corina Smith, Carlos Díaz‘ El Borrego’, André Lamoglia, Enrique Arce, Begoña Vargas, Carlos Torres, among others.

In an exclusive chat with ¡HOLA!, Gaby Espino opened up about her experience on the field and her excitement about being part of such a prestigious event like the Platino ﻿Awards Xcaret. Rocking white shorts and a red t-shirt, Gaby shared that despite her best efforts as captain, the opposing team, with its top-tier soccer players, had the edge. Nonetheless, laughter, anecdotes, and camaraderie filled the day.

“We are losing,” she said with a laugh. Regarding her role as team captain, Gaby mentioned that she brought “calm and peace” to her players. “Super happy. Also, uniting culture and sport for a great cause,” she commented. “We are very happy here in Mayakoba with the “liga” and enjoying it to the fullest. That said, I love this experience.”

Gaby joked about her look for the award night, assuring that it would be nothing like her look on the field and that it would be a total surprise. The actress who is also an entrepreneur is set to surprise us with her look on the red carpet of the Platino ﻿Awards Xcaret.