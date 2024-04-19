Inside the Platino Awards Xcaret 2024: A glimpse at the star-studded nominees’ cocktail event

This week, the Riviera Maya was packed with stars...slowly dozens of celebrities arrived to participate in the eleventh edition of the Platino Awards Xcaret, which will take place on April 20th at the Gran Tlachco Theater. Leading up to the ceremony, various activities, such as the Star Encounter Match and the nominees‘ cocktail, were held. The latter took place at the exclusive La Casa de la Playa Xcaret resort, where the nominees and guests of the awards gathered to experience the magic of the night in the Mexican Caribbean. International celebrities, soccer stars, influencers, directors, producers, and actors enjoyed a pleasant evening under the stars with live music.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Luisana Lopilato, who is slated to present an award that night, and Corina Smith. Among the nominees, numerous well-known personalities were present, including actors from ‘The Society of the Snow,’ a film that received seven nominations. Juani Caruso, Felipe Otaño, and Enzo Vogrincic attended the cocktail event, with Vogrincic nominated for Best Male Performance. Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, nominated for Best Director, was also present.

©@enzovaccess



Juani Caruso with Enzo Vogrincic and J.A. Bayona from ‘The Society of the Snow’

Other nominees present at La Casa de la Playa Xcaret included Santiago Korovsky from “Palermo Division,” Gustavo Bassani and Minerva Casero from “Iosi, the Repentant Spy,” Carolina Yuste from “Saben Aquell,” and Antonia Zegers from “The Count.” Singer Ana Guerra, who is set to perform at the awards, also attended the cocktail. Andrés Koi provided the evening’s musical entertainment for the guests.

This star-studded event was also attended by renowned soccer players including Diego Forlán, Diego Godín, Javier Mascherano, Fernando Morientes, and Mendieta, among others. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Mexican Caribbean and the breathtaking views of La Casa de la Playa Xcaret, celebrities and guests enjoyed a delightful evening that served as the kickoff for the exciting awards night, scheduled for Saturday, April 20th.