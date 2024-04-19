Cecilia Roth, ready to receive the Platino Honor Award

Cecilia Roth will be recognized with the Platino Honor Award at the 11th Edition of the Platino Awards Xcaret. The award ceremony will take place on April 20th at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, in the Riviera Maya. Prior to the ceremony, a press conference with international media was held, where the Argentine actress thanked everyone for the recognition of her 50-year career in the film industry. During this conversation, she also made a call for unity in the film industry.

“For me, the Platino Award is an entire country in which we can intersect, weave together, get to know each other, and tell each other stories. Each person has their own identity, but at the same time, we all have the same language,” said the actress of films such as Martín Hache and All About My Mother. Roth also used part of her speech to talk about how she feels personally at this stage of her life.

La magnífica Cecilia Roth habla sobre la unión entre países a través de los Premios PLATINO 🎬🤝🏾#PlatinoXcaret#RivieraMaya@XcaretPark@RivieraMayapic.twitter.com/gTpDQ4KRGK — Premios PLATINO (@PremiosPLATINO) April 19, 2024

“Being in this place gives me a deep sense of peace, and that’s exactly how I feel—calmer, more serene, eager for this companionship. What the Platino Awards foster, the feeling of being supported and working hand in hand, gives us more strength,” she said.

Throughout her illustrious career, Cecilia Roth has appeared in dozens of films directed by renowned filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Iván Zulueta, Adolfo Aristarain, Marcelo Piñeyro, Marcos Carnevale, Luis Ortega, Héctor Olivera, and the Taviani brothers, and more recently, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. Besides her film work, Roth has also distinguished herself in theater and television.