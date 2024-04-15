The fascinating story behind the Platino Awards

Every year, the Platino Awards recognize the best of Ibero-American Cinema and Audiovisuals. The awards were created by EGEDA (Management Entity of Audiovisual Producers‘ Rights) and FIPCA (Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers), with the support of Ibero-American film academies and institutes. Their mission is to promote, disseminate, and foster a closer connection to Ibero-American culture and cinematography.

©GettyImages



Los Premios Platino se llevarán a cabo este 20 de abril en México

These awards have become a cultural benchmark, embraced by the industry as its own movement. The Platino Awards have positioned themselves as a must-attend global event, gaining traction in over 180 countries annually.

On November 28, 2013, the Platino Awards, the first Ibero-American film awards, were announced, initiated by Miguel Ángel Benzal, executive director of EGEDA, during the first EGEDA-FIPCA Forum in Panama in April 2012 and formalized with an agreement with the Panamanian government.

Following the success of the first edition held in Panama City on April 5th, 2014, the second edition of the awards took place in July 2015, with the participation of 760 films and the attendance of numerous recognized film figures worldwide. It was broadcast in more than 60 countries.

The main goal of the Platino Awards is to become the main showcase for Ibero-American cinematography and to transcend borders.

©GettyImages



William Levy attended the awards in 2019

Since then, the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema and Series have evolved into a vibrant cultural exchange, welcoming directors, actors, producers, musicians, technicians, and media eager to celebrate the grandeur of our regional cinema alongside their audiences.

What does its statuette symbolize, and who created it?

The award, silver and elegant, with its arms open, presents a world open to culture. Its creator, the Valencian Javier Mariscal – creator of Cobi, the mascot of the Barcelona 82 Olympics – was inspired by the Oscar but gave it a feminine aspect because he believed it better represented the excellence of Ibero-American audiovisuals. It’s an abstract line, flowing with curves like a flame of fire.

©GettyImages



The statuette symbolizes a world open to different cultures

The statuette is a “sexy” woman “in a gesture of offering,” explains its author, who holds in her arms a sphere symbolizing the globe.

Returning to Mexico

After three years of being held in Madrid, the Platino Awards return to Mexico, specifically to XCARET in Riviera Maya, its venue in 2018 and 2019, for its XI Edition to celebrate the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking industry. The awards will alternate venues between 2024 and 2027, annually moving from Quintana Roo to Madrid in a historic agreement.

This prestigious award inaugurates its second decade by returning to the Caribbean coast, one of the world’s most important tourist areas, with the invaluable support of one of its closest allies: the Xcaret group.

The awards will host its XI edition ceremony at the Gran Tlachco Theater, located in the privileged enclave of Playa del Carmen.