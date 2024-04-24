‘Dora the Explorer’ stays! Paramount+ renews iconic series for a second season

Paramount+ has just made the day for millions of preschoolers and their families worldwide by announcing the renewal of its original animated series, Dora. This beloved preschool adventure featuring the iconic Latina heroine has captured the hearts of audiences since its triumphant return earlier this month. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the CG-animated series has been met with widespread acclaim and enthusiasm from viewers across the globe.

The renewal of Dora for a second season signifies not only the character’s enduring popularity but also Paramount+‘s commitment to delivering top-quality content for kids and families. Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+, expressed his excitement: “Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+, and we’re thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora.”

©Paramount+



At the heart of Dora’s appeal lies its charming protagonist, Dora, voiced by Diana Zermeño, and her loyal companion Boots, voiced by Asher Colton Spence. Together with the helpful Map and the mischievous Swiper, they embark on thrilling adventures through a fantastical rainforest, teaching valuable lessons along the way.

The series creators, Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes have successfully brought Dora back to life, maintaining the spirit of the original while infusing it with fresh adventures and modern animation techniques. Executive producers Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes, and Rich Magallanes, along with the talented production team at Nickelodeon Animation, have ensured that Dora’s adventures continue to inspire and entertain.

Dora’s enduring legacy

Since its debut on Nickelodeon in 2000, Dora the Explorer has transcended cultural and linguistic boundaries, becoming a cherished figure for children worldwide. The series‘ impact is felt in over 150 countries and territories, with translations in 32 languages, showcasing its genuinely global reach.

With its renewal for a second season, Dora the Explorer continues to be a beacon of positivity and adventure for a new generation of young viewers.

One of the most beloved characters in animation history

For over two decades, the vibrant and adventurous character of Dora the Explorer has captured the hearts and minds of children worldwide. Yet, behind Dora’s animated charm lies the talented voice that brought her to life for decades: Kathleen Herles.

