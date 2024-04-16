Dora grows up: Kathleen Herles, the voice that shaped a generation of multicultural children

For over two decades, the vibrant and adventurous character of Dora the Explorer has captured the hearts and minds of children worldwide. Yet, behind Dora’s animated charm lies the talented voice that brings her to life: Kathleen Herles.

During a conversation with Herles and her iconic role as the voice of Dora, we explored the challenges, triumphs, and enduring impact of her contributions to children’s entertainment.

Let’s uncover the magic behind the microphone and reveal the voice behind one of the most beloved characters in animation history.



©Hola



How did you first get started in the voice acting industry? I started my career at a young age. My mom put me into modeling school, and my parents put me into it when I was five. Soon after, I was discovered by my manager, Shirley Grant and Dave Mckeown, at a modeling convention in New York. I was auditioning for everything, including on-camera, voice-over, etc. One of my first big auditions was for ‘Dora The Explorer.’ I was cast when I was seven and worked on the pilot. Once it got picked up, I continued to be her voice for the first four seasons. What inspired you to pursue a career in voice acting? At seven years old, I don’t have a vision for my career. I was having fun. After a few years, I started to understand my ‘work’ and that I could make it a career. I loved the voice-over. I felt comfortable in a booth. I was a shy kid, so being behind a mic and hidden felt safe for me. I could be myself. I booked some small on-camera jobs but didn’t connect with them as much as I did with voice-overs. However, when I stopped voicing Dora when I was 18, I wanted to book on-camera roles. After not booking anything for a while, I got discouraged and wanted to pursue something outside the business. I did small jobs occasionally, but I always had a passion and appreciation for voice-over and animation. Now, being back and part of this show, I’ve decided to pursue voice acting full-time! I am excited to see where this journey will take me. I’m ready for it! Can you share some of your favorite experiences or roles from your career as a voice actress? Yes! I had an opportunity to be part of the CON (comic con) circuit for the first time last year, and I met so many fans of Dora The Explorer. Most of them were close to my age. They grew up with me and the show. Hearing their stories and memories, with laughter and tears, was truly special. Seeing that my voice brought this character to life and touched/impacted many lives is incredible. That’s the magic of what we do! o I also love recording for toys! I recorded for tons of ‘Dora’ toys and games. I loved receiving the toys and hearing my voice come out of it. It was because it was something tangible that made it special. Or more real? I had the opportunity to record for a Fischer price toy. It was a laugh-and-learn grill, and I did the voice for the blue dog just for one toy. They sent me one after, and I loved it. I still have it! What do you find most rewarding about working in voice acting? I was connecting with the fans. Especially with Dora, she was such an important character for the Latin community. That representation was and is so important for us. I will always be proud to be part of something groundbreaking in children’s programming and the industry. Growing up, I met fans at events here and there. I was on the Nickelodeon float for the Puerto Rican Day parade! That was fun! But we didn’t have social media, so it wasn’t something I could share with the masses, especially since VO actors were less popular back then. Just last year, I posted about my past and my con appearances, and I was shocked at the response and the love people still have for Dora. It’s truly unique.



©Hola



Are there any unique challenges or differences you encounter when voicing animated characters compared to other forms of acting? There are differences, but there are also a lot of similarities. You’re still acting and telling a story, just with your voice. I still use movement and my body with voice acting. We all have different, unique voices. Some may sound similar, but ultimately, we are all different. I always have to remind myself of that. Create characters that feel and come naturally to me. You’d be surprised what your voice can do if you work at it! How do you prepare to voice a character? Do you have any specific rituals or techniques you use? Nothing out of the ordinary! Haha, just standard warm-ups and drinking a lot of water! I’ve heard this before and have found it to be true. You can have a signature line or saying for your character that will get you into character quickly. Are there any particular voice actors or actresses who have influenced your work or whom you admire? I grew up obsessing over Spongebob Squarepants. I had met Tom Kenny a few times and remember always being mesmerized when I watched him change his voice. There are so many, but to name a few more: Tara Strong, Richard Horvitz, and the late Robin Williams. Can you discuss any memorable or challenging moments you’ve faced in your career as a voice actress? I remember a funny one from when I was seven. I was recording for ‘Dora,’ and I remember being in the booth, and I couldn’t say ‘Favorite’ in my life. I can remember it like it was yesterday. I was so embarrassed. I took a break and came back and recorded it, but you can hear it in the first episode of season 1.



©Hola



What advice would you give aspiring voice actors looking to enter the industry? Start and never give up! There are many different areas in VO where you can find work and build your career. Everyone wants to do extensive work in animation and gaming, which you can work towards, of course, in VO until you get there. Get connected to a school/classes online or in person to sharpen your acting skills, build relationships, and learn about the industry. Looking back on your career so far, is there anything you wish you had known when you first started in voice acting? I may have wished for anything more when I was 6 or 7, but I wish I would have honed in more on VO as I got older. Since I booked this massive role in VO at a young age, everyone assumed I knew everything about VO. After a while, I believed it, too, but I didn’t and still don’t. I have gained a lot of skills voicing Dora for so many years and have been so blessed to have that experience, but there is so much more to learn and uncover within myself. I have started that path and am excited to do more and be challenged! How did returning to the Dora the Explorer series feel after some time from voicing the character? It was so emotional and overwhelming—in a good way! The show was a big part of my life, so it was special to me to be part of it again. Can you tell us about the new character you portray in the Dora series? Yes! I play Dora’s mom, Mami! Someone said to me, ‘Wow, you grew up to play your Mother,’ someone else said, ‘Dora made you the Mother you needed to be.“ One is more profound than the other, but both are true! Playing Dora’s mom is surreal, but it also makes sense! I know her so well and have a love for her that is different than most. Mami is more present and feels dimensional in this series than in the original. Mami is also Peruvian, which I am, which is exceptional.



©Hola



What drew you back to the Dora franchise, and what excites you most about this new opportunity? I auditioned! I feel honored to have been picked and brought back among many talented voice actresses! I’m excited about so many things, but most importantly, I’m happy that Dora is being reintroduced to this new generation and that those who grew up with the original show can now watch the new one with their kids or younger family members. How does your experience voicing the original Dora compare to your experience with this new character? It’s been great! It is very different, but I like it! When I was ‘Dora,’ I was leaving my home and parents to go out on an adventure; now, I’m the ‘Mom’ sending her off and trusting her to be able to do what she has set out to do. I love being that support for Dora now. It’s a full-circle moment! Are there any similarities between your original role as Dora and your new character, or are they entirely different? A lot of it is different, but the heart is the same. The energy, the love, the excitement are all still there.

Enjoy below the exclusive trailer of Nickelodeon’s Dora



How do you approach bringing a new character to life through voice acting? I understand the character and their backstory, and then, within the script, figure out how they would say certain things in certain situations. It all starts to come together. As you understand the character and the character you have created, things come naturally.



©Hola



What makes the Dora series so enduring and beloved by audiences of all ages? Parents and caregivers love that she’s a role model, teaches problem-solving skills, and introduces a new language to kids! She’s adventurous and empowers multiple generations of kids to participate actively in their education and be open to new experiences. The world is becoming increasingly multicultural. Dora is proudly Latina and celebrates diversity. She is inclusive and a good friend. A lot of people gravitate towards that. She always includes the viewer, shows the value of teamwork, and asks for help. In what ways do you think the Dora series has evolved since its inception, and how does your new character contribute to that evolution? Dora has a new look with updated CG animation. It’s the same world; it feels more vibrant and visually stunning! The core characters are still the same, and the essence of who Dora is has not changed. She’s still the adventurous, heroic, kind, caring, empathetic bilingual heroine everyone knows and loves. My character, in essence, is also the same. Her purpose has stayed the same. She supports and loves Dora and her friends in whatever way they need. She is also a proud Latina mom, encouraging Dora to be proud and teaching her friends about who they are, their culture, and their traditions! What do you hope audiences will take away from your portrayal of this new character in the Dora series? I hope people can hear and feel the love for Dora and this show. I also hope those who grew up with me when I was Dora can listen to just a hint of my younger self so they can feel that nostalgia when they watch the show. Can you share any memorable moments or challenges you faced while working on the Dora series, both as the original voice of Dora and now with your new character? I have so many great memories of voicing Dora. It changed my life and my family in so many ways. A big challenge I had was balancing work and school as a kid. It’s harder to understand why you must ‘miss’ certain events or can’t ‘participate in things’ when you’re a kid. I even found it hard to explain it to my friends and teachers. I grew up going to amusement parks. My dad loves roller coasters, and my mom loves Disney, so we always go to either for family vacations. When Dora was in Universal Studios, I was so excited. I have so many pictures of Dora at the parks! I still love going to this day. Dora is still in the parade, but I can’t wait for more merch! For the new Dora series, there weren’t any significant challenges. I remember reading the script for the first time and thinking, do not read the ‘Dora’ lines; do not read the Dora lines.



©Hola



What are your plans for the future in the entertainment industry? I am pursuing VO full-time. I quit my corporate job last year, and I’m ready to focus and work on my VO career. I don’t plan to do on-camera work, but if the right role comes along, I will consider it! I can’t wait to see the next role, but I’m excited to have you join me on all my adventures. I couldn’t have done it without you!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.