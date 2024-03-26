Meet Jane Santos, a prominent voice in Spanish-language audiobooks

Jane Santos has become a prominent voice in Spanish-language audiobooks, captivating listeners with her eloquent delivery and deep emotional resonance. As a Dominican narrator, she brings a unique blend of cultural richness and nuanced understanding to her performances, setting her apart in the audiobook industry.

Jane Santos has narrated many best-sellers in Spanish-language

Santos’s work on the Toni Morrison audiobook collection showcases her ability to navigate complex narratives and characters, breathing life into Morrison’s profound explorations of the African American experience with sensitivity and grace.

Her narration of Michelle Obama’s “Con Luz Propia” (“Becoming,” translated into Spanish) further exemplifies her versatility and skill. She lends her voice to the former First Lady’s inspiring story, ensuring Spanish-speaking audiences can fully experience Obama’s empowering journey.

Through her contributions, Jane Santos amplifies the reach of these influential works and affirms the vital importance of diversity and representation in the world of literature.

How would you describe the experience of being an audiobook narrator? Narrating audiobooks is an enriching and challenging experience. It’s like taking listeners on a journey through words, creating vivid images and emotions through voice. What specific skills make you stand out as an audiobook narrator? One of my most outstanding skills is my ability to capture the essence of characters and convey emotions through my voice. I also have an excellent ability to maintain proper rhythm and intonation to keep listeners engaged. What is the impact of having you as a narrator on the Toni Morrison audiobook collection? Being part of the Toni Morrison audiobook collection is a tremendous honor. My storytelling helps bring to life the powerful stories and themes Morrison addresses in her works, allowing listeners to immerse themselves fully in her literary world. What elements would you highlight from your narration in Michelle Obama’s audiobook ‘Con Luz Propia,’ which earned you a nomination for the Audie Awards? In “Con Luz Propia,” I focused on capturing Michelle Obama’s authenticity and passion. I highlighted my ability to convey her unique and powerful voice and maintain energy and rhythm throughout the narrative.

She was also the voice behind former First Lady Michelle Obama’s inspiring story



What sets you apart as a narrator to be nominated for the Soberano Awards? My ability to connect with the audience and transmit genuine emotions sets me apart as a presenter and has earned me a nomination for the Soberano Awards. What is the importance of having storytellers like you who can authentically represent the voices and stories of African American authors like Michelle Obama and Toni Morrison? It is essential to have authentic narrators who can accurately represent the voices and stories of African American authors like Michelle Obama and Toni Morrison. This ensures that works are presented accurately and respectfully, helping to amplify underrepresented voices in the industry. How do you think nominations for such prestigious awards as the Audie and Soberano Awards affect your career and influence in the audiobook industry? Nominations for prestigious awards such as the Audie Awards and the Soberano Awards are a recognition of my hard work and dedication to my craft. Additionally, they increase my visibility in the audiobook industry and allow me to reach a broader audience. Do you have plans to write and narrate your audiobook? I currently have no specific plans to write and narrate my audiobook, but it is a possibility that I do not rule out in the future.

Jane Santos is an inspiration to those Latinas and Latinos wanting to break into the voice-over industry