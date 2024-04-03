EXCLUSIVE: Dora the Explorer is back with a new look, new songs, and more fun

One of the most beloved animated characters is making a comeback to captivate a new generation. DORA is debuting a new look and is bringing more fun with new characters, new songs, and an entertaining storyline.

HOLA! had the opportunity to talk with the three main characters of the show, and this is what the viewers can expect to see. “Dora is iconic globally, and she is needed as much as she was needed in 2000, she paved the way for children’s programming and the Latino community,” Kathleen Herles, who is the voice of ‘Mami’ in the new series, declared.

Kathleen is also the original voice of Dora since the start of the series in 2000. “It’s just so exciting to see her come back and to see Diana and Asher take on these iconic roles as Dora and Boots,” she added. Dora is voiced by Diana Zermeño, who shared her thoughts about the new role.

“It has the same vibe as it did back then,” Diana explained, adding that she is “adventurous” and “teaches kids Spanish and teaches them about new things that maybe they haven’t heard before.” Asher Colton Spence who plays Boots, revealed that he didn’t have to prepare to play Dora’s best friend, as he already had a lot in common with him.

“We both love bananas and we both have a lot of energy,” he said. This time viewers can expect to learn more about Dora’s background, with the new show sharing more about her Latinidad. “Back then we didn’t know a lot about Dora’s culture, we knew she was Latina and she represented many cultures,” Diana said.

“Now It’s more clear that she represents [Latin] cultures,” she explained. “She is Peruvian, and her dad is Cuban and Mexican.” Viewers can expect to learn more about food and music, with the new adventures Dora brings to the small screen this time, including new music, which Diana revealed that it was one of the most fun parts of recording the voice for the series.