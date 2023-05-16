Child prodigy Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein

Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez is a Mexican child prodigy who has been found to have a higher intelligence quotient than the renowned physicist Albert Einstein. The 11-year-old girl, who is currently getting her master’s degree in Mexico City, has autism and Asperger’s syndrome. Despite her diagnosis, she boasts an IQ of 162.

Pérez Sánchez also has two degrees in systems and industrial engineering, and her biggest dream is to work for NASA.

According to several publications, Pérez Sánchez wants to contribute to NASA as an engineer and become an astronaut. While she waits for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to make an offer, Adhara is collaborating with the Mexican Space Agency as a STEM ambassador.

Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez education timeline

The Good News Movement informed Pérez finished elementary school at age five, and immediately after, she did four years of high school. Years later, at eleven years old, Pérez enrolled at Mexico’s National Polytechnic Institute at the Zacatenco campus. Although the U.S. University of Arizona’s President, Robert C. Robbins, invited her to study enroll, Adhara stayed in Mexico.

Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez medical complications

Pérez Sánchez was diagnosed with autism when she was three years old. Unfortunately, as a toddler, she experienced bullying from other students. She kept on going, and despite her former classmates, she graduated from high school 12 years early.

Adhara’s mom revealed to Marie Claire México that she suffered a seizure when her daughter was seven years old and went into a coma for three days.

After recovering, the girl saw pictures of Stephen Hawking at her doctor’s office and inspiring her to pursue a career in engineering and space exploration.

An ambassador of the Mexico Aerospace Fair

Pérez was a panelist at the Mexico Aerospace Fair, where she shared her experience while encouraging women to pursue careers in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

©Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez





As reported by WeAreMitu, Pérez Sánchez aspire to discover more about Mars. The child prodigy is also a fan of Carmen Félix, the Mexican engineer developing a plan to launch a mission to Mars.