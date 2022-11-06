From McDonald’s to NASA: Katya Echazarreta to inspire Hispanic students to achieve their dreams of higher education

To say that Katya Echazarreta is a success is an understatement, the electrical engineer who was the first Mexican-born woman to go to Space is a stellar role model and inspiration to all students who dream big. She achieved her unimaginable mission of reaching space and working at NASA and now she has the calling to give back to her community and share her valuable life skills and experience.

McDonald’s recruited Echazarreta, who was a former staff member (while going to school) to participate in a series of education workshops and a mentoring program for Latino students. The program, HACER National Scholarship, would also provide these students the opportunity to receive up to $100,000 in scholarship funds. Being one of the largest programs committed to college scholarships and resources for Hispanics, already this year, it has awarded half a million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 applicants.

Katya will join McDonald’s as a guest speaker on this year’s HACER Education Tour across high schools in select U.S. cities and as host of in-person and virtual mentorship sessions. As part of her role, she aims to connect with students over shared challenges to instill in them the confidence “que si se puede” and that college and bigger dreams are within reach.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Guadalajara and moved to San Diego at 7 years old, studied electrical engineering at UCLA and was selected by the organization Space Humanity and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin as one of the crew astronauts to take part in their 5th mission to space. Recently, the Latina trailblazer also made the cover of Vogue Mexico, and this week, she was named woman of the year in science by Glamour Mexico and Latin America.

HOLA! USA had the chance to ask Katya a few questions and we were impressed with her energy and story. She spoke about her journey from working at McDonald’s in the mornings and teaching herself electrical boards in the afternoons, to the importance of mentorships, asking for help to get the resources you need to accomplish your goals. In addition, she shared the name of the special mentor who believed in her and moved mountains for her, and she joked about her parents being afraid when she has news for them. I guess once you tell your Latino parents you are going to space, what else is next?!

“As a child, I thought that the sky and the stars were the most beautiful, but now that I have seen planet Earth, I can tell you that it is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen”.