Selena Gomez makes her music comeback: New album, release date and more

Selena Gomez is getting ready to make her music comeback! The 31-year-old actress and singer is set to release new music this summer, following online rumors and speculations. The fan-favorite performer had previously said that she was working on new music, sharing some photos from the studio, however, she had yet to make an official announcement.

The musician has officially revealed more details about her upcoming release. Selena took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from her new music video. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote, adding that she is currently putting the final touches on her new album. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back.”

Selena also declared that her new single is “perfect for the end of summer.” Fans of the singer can expect the song to be released on August 25, with the single already available for presave. Selena looks stunning in the new promo photos for the music video, which will seemingly drop in conjunction with the song.

The star can be seen wearing a sequin dress paired with a blue fur coat, completing the look with a pearl necklace and diamond and gold bracelets, wearing her iconic brunette hair loose in waves. She also showed some behind-the-scenes photos, including some of the wardrobe used for the music video, and what seem to be some of the lyrics. “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me,” a note reads in one of the pics.

Rumors about possible collaborations have also been going around. Including a possible collab with Karol G and Christina Aguilera, as they were both present at Selena’s birthday party and have shared their appreciation for the singer lately.