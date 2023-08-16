Selena Gomez reacts to becoming a meme again: ‘Young Mama Coco’

Selena Gomez is not new to becoming a meme. The Hollywood star has had some very meme-worthy moments throughout her career, including her iconic interview with Teen Vogue when she wore blue hair, which she previously acknowledged after it became a TikTok audio.

The 31-year-old singer has had some fun with some of the memes over the years. However, it had been a while since the last time Selena had an unexpected viral moment. And it seems she finds some of the memes genius and hilarious, as she has even shared the best ones on her Instagram account, with over 427 million followers.

Multiple memes have been created and shared on Twitter just days after she posted a candid photo of herself looking cozy, wrapped up in a blanket. So without further ado here are some of the best memes so far.

me after saying si dios quiere https://t.co/VD3NZB7kCI — kacey (@kcgonzlz) August 14, 2023

Mamá Coco joven 🕊️😍🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/oCIwzAWxdt — p r i e s t (@yespriest) August 15, 2023

Why i kinda wanna share chisme with her over some cafecito… https://t.co/ntOJ7UllhI — teoski🌷 (@snoopypoop7) August 13, 2023