©Instagram
CELEBRITY NEWS

Selena Gomez reacts to becoming a meme again: ‘Young Mama Coco’

Here are some of the best memes so far!

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Selena Gomez is not new to becoming a meme. The Hollywood star has had some very meme-worthy moments throughout her career, including her iconic interview with Teen Vogue when she wore blue hair, which she previously acknowledged after it became a TikTok audio.

READ MORE

SELENA GOMEZ MIGHT BE DROPPING MUSIC AFTER A YEAR WITHOUT NEW RELEASES

SELENA GOMEZ AND FRANCIA RAISA GRAB DINNER IN COORDINATING LEOPARD-PRINT HEELS

The 31-year-old singer has had some fun with some of the memes over the years. However, it had been a while since the last time Selena had an unexpected viral moment. And it seems she finds some of the memes genius and hilarious, as she has even shared the best ones on her Instagram account, with over 427 million followers.

Multiple memes have been created and shared on Twitter just days after she posted a candid photo of herself looking cozy, wrapped up in a blanket. So without further ado here are some of the best memes so far.

©Instagram
©Instagram

Related Video:

Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more