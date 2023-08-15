Selena Gomez might be dropping music after a year without new releases

The anticipation in the music world is reaching a fever pitch as pop sensation Selena Gomez might be dropping music after almost a year without new releases. Gomez, known for her soul-stirring vocals and emotive songwriting, teased the possibility of her musical comeback on the recently published website illbesinglesoon.com.

The webpage, associated with the singer through her record label, Interscope Records, features the words “Single Soon?” in large red letters. Multiple media sources have reported that flyers with the phrase “Single Soon?” and a phone number have been spotted in various cities across the United States, in addition to being posted on a website.

Upon calling the number, a mysterious message is played, which includes the voice of Gracie Teefey, the 10-year-old sister of Gomez, as well as a snippet of a potential new song. “Hi, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all,” says the person in the message.

During a February interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez shared that her upcoming music would be upbeat and about her experiences. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she told the outlet. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

She added, “If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile.”

Selena Gomez is quite open about being single

Selena Gomez shared a humorous TikTok video with her friends while watching a soccer game. Her fans loved it and found it relatable, but Selena mentioned that it could be challenging in the caption. “The struggle man lol,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.

During her first-ever hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in May 2022, she talked about her dating life and mentioned that she’s not interested in dating apps. Instead, she’s “manifesting love.”

“I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate,” she said. “But at this point, I will take anyone.”

She’s even shared her frustration with dating in Hollywood, stating that it can be cliché and done for show. “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe,” she shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.