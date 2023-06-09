Selena Gomez’s flirting game: See the artist’s humorous TikTok video

Selena Gomez is quite open about being single and recently shared a humorous TikTok video with her friends while watching a soccer game. Her fans loved it and found it relatable, but Selena mentioned that it could be challenging in the caption. “The struggle man lol,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.

During her first-ever hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in May 2022, she talked about her dating life and mentioned that she’s not interested in dating apps. Instead, she’s “manifesting love.”

©Rare Beauty





“I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate,” she said. “But at this point, I will take anyone.”

She’s even shared her frustration with dating in Hollywood, stating that it can be cliché and done for show. “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe,” she shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun,” she continued. “But the problem with that is you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

Adding, “There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’ Or whatever it is. You just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

While she was last linked romantically with The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart, Selena confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she’s currently single.