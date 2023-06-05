The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, has dated a number of influential women over the course of his career. Despite his edgy music and his notorious and controversial new show “The Idol” where he stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye has a pretty lowkey personal life. He prefers to keep his relationships under the radar, and has been linked with numerous women whose relationships have never been confirmed.

