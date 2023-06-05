Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, has dated a number of influential women over the course of his career. Despite his edgy music and his notorious and controversial new show “The Idol” where he stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye has a pretty lowkey personal life. He prefers to keep his relationships under the radar, and has been linked with numerous women whose relationships have never been confirmed.
RELATED:
The Weeknd changes his name on social media
Lily-Rose Depp reveals relationship with rapper Danielle Balbuena
‘Spring Breakers’ 10th anniversary: See BTS pics of Selena Gomez Vanessa Hudgens, and more
Scroll down to have a look at his dating history:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!