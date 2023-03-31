A24 is without a doubt at the top of the game in the Hollywood industry, successfully giving film lovers some of the most amazing and entertaining movies for over 10 years. ‘Spring Breakers’ was one of the first films from A24, with fans crediting it as the cult film that launched the signature aesthetic for upcoming projects.

The star-studded film was released in 2013 and starred Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Corine, James Franco and Gucci Mane. Now 10 years later it continues to be a total phenomenon, with A24 even launching a limited edition fashion capsule.