Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez were seen together at Beyoncé’s concert in Paris

Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez are part of the Bey hive! The Mexican-American singer and actress and the Venezuelan actor were seen together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Paris.

Although it is unknown how the two met, Elle Magazine reported that Selena is starting principal photography for French director Jacques Audiard’s new musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, which also stars Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.

It was reported by Variety that the film’s production was delayed by scheduling conflicts, and while it seems both Selena and Zoe had been busy with other projects, the pair began shooting this Spring.

Despite being unknown if Edgar is involved in the project, speculations of him being part of the highly anticipated crime comedy cast began circulating. The project was previously set to be filmed in Mexico; however, the cast will now be filming in Paris.

In addition, Gomez will release two new shows. The well-known star has demonstrated her eagerness to learn and make mistakes on the food preparation show “Selena + Chef” for four seasons. This winning formula has led to two new shows on the Food Network.

Kathleen Finch, the CCO of Warner Bros Discovery, recently disclosed that one of the shows will have a holiday theme and will be released later this year. “The holidays are always huge for Food Network,” said Finch. “Having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

Gomez’s second series will premiere in 2024 and appears to stick closer to the “Selena + Chef” formula, having her meet various personalities in the cooking world to prepare some of their most popular dishes.