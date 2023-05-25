Selena Gomez’s to host two new cooking shows in the Food Network

Selena Gomez makes for a charming presence in the kitchen. The singer and actress has been involved in “Selena + Chef” for four seasons, showing her willingness to learn and mess up when faced with some food prep. The formula is paying off in two new shows on the Food Network.

The news was shared by Kathleen Finch, the CCO of Warner Bros Discovery, who revealed one of the programs will premiere late this year and will be holiday themed. “The holidays are always huge for Food Network,” said Finch. “Having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

Gomez’s second series will premiere in 2024 and appears to stick closer to the “Selena + Chef” formula, having her meet various personalities in the cooking world to prepare some of their most popular dishes.

Over the course of “Selena + Chef,” Gomez spent time with culinary icons like Gordon Ramsay, Padma Lakshmi, and more, becoming a hit on HBO Max’s platform.

Gomez’s partnership with the Food Network is a notable one and follows the departure of two significant personalities from the channel: Giada De Laurentiis, who’s leaving the network after 20 years of work, and Valerie Bertinelli, whose show was canceled after 14 seasons.

