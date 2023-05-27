Beyoncé brings out Blue Ivy to perform in front of 80,000 people in Paris, France

Anyone at Beyoncé’s concert in Paris, France, was just blessed by not only her but by her mini-me,Blue Ivy, who she shares with her husband Jay-Z. Video clips have been making their way around social media, showing the 11-year-old’s impressive dance skills. Blue Ivy looked cooler than ever as she danced next to her mom in a matching jumpsuit, making her way to the front of the stage.

The “CUFF IT” singer introduced her daughter to the 80,000 fans who packed the Stade de France while performing her The Lion King track, “My Power,” per Entertainment Tonight.

Beyoncé, who recently honored Tina Turner, stopped and told the crowd, “Give it up for Blue.” The pre-teen looked confident and unphased by the thousands of screaming fans, proving she is a natural entertainer, just like her parents.





Stars in the audience

Beyoncé ’s show in Paris was filled with celebrities. Kylie Jenner shared a video on her TikTok pregaming on a bus with her friends on the way there.



Pharrell Williams, Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz, Selena Gomez, and Kris Jenner were all enjoying the fun. Megan Thee Stallion was also in the audience. Videos showed Megan jamming out while dancing next to the singer’s husband, Jay Z.

A natural performer

The first time Blue took the stage was at the 2022 Oscars when she joined her mother during her live opening performance at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California.



Her most recent performance was in January in Dubai for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis Royal Hotel. It marked Bey’s first formal concert in four years and she rocked out while her mom sang “Brown Skin Girl.”