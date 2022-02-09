Maria Dueñas Jacobs: a family in New York

When María Dueñas Jacobs left the fast-paced world of magazines (a longtime editorial career at Elle, to be exact), she found herself… in the even more fast-paced world of entrepreneurs. Inspired by the curiosity, exuberance, and imagination of her three young daughters—Luna, Isa, and Silvi—Jacobs founded Super Smalls, a children’s accessories brand that prioritizes wonder and self-expression.

©Icíar J. Carrasco



Photography: Icíar J. Carrasco

Jacobs found that she could mix her love of beautiful things (honed by all those years as an Accessories Editor) with her passion for bringing joy both to her girls and to kids everywhere. We caught up with this special family at their new home in the West Village. Just like Jacobs herself, it’s full of unique finds, bold choices, and of course, so much love.

©Icíar J. Carrasco



Photography: Icíar J. Carrasco