Beyoncé honors her ‘beloved queen’ Tina Turner, in a beautiful post

Beyoncé might be one of Tina Turner’s biggest fans; following the news of her passing, the singer and actress shared a beautiful post on her website to remember her “beloved queen.”

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé began. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way.”

“You are strength and resilience,“ she continued. ”You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Singer Tina Turner (R) performs with Nominee for Record Of The Year Beyonce (L) at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008.

The post also included a throwback photo of them holding hands at the 2008 Grammy Awards, where they performed “Proud Mary” together.

Beyoncé‘s mom, Tina Knowles, took to social media to share a video of her daughter running to hug Turner the day they rehearsed their Grammy performance. “I remember this day like it was yesterday. It was the day that Beyoncé was to rehearse with Tina Turner for the Grammys. We were both so excited, and when she arrived, and we were told that she was in the other room,” Tina recalled.

“We all witnessed Beyoncé turning into a five-year-old, actually skipping across the floor to embrace her. (I was the biggest fan and had my own story of when I met Tina in 1980.) Beyonce always talked about the two Tinas that she loved and admired,” the mom of two added. “She had done a tribute to her years before at the Kennedy Honors, and we had a chance to meet her there. She was lovely. She was bigger than life, but this was different.”

“She actually got to perform side-by-side with Tina Turner! They had so much laughter those days and it is one of Beyonce’s best memories,” Knowles assured. “The world is a less better place without this legendary, gorgeous resilient woman. When I need to get my super strength together and know that I can overcome anything, I think of Tina Turner, who started over in her mid 40’s and became the biggest superstar. It always gives me hope that it’s not about the age; it’s about the person. Today I celebrate this amazing, beautiful, resilient queen; she will be sadly missed. She was ‘Simply The Best.’”

The legendary singer died in Switzerland, as her team announced on Instagram. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” read the statement. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”