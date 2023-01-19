Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña to start filming new crime comedy in Paris

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are set to star filming the highly anticipated crime comedy ‘Emilia Perez’ this spring! The two Hollywood stars are preparing to work together on the project directed by Jacques Audiard.

It was reported by Variety that the production of the film was delayed by scheduling conflicts, and while it seems both Selena and Zoe had been busy with other projects, the pair are set to begin shooting in April.

Argentinian star Karla Sofia Gascón is also part of the cast of ‘Emilia Perez.’ The actress will be portraying “a feared, on-the-run Mexican cartel leader.” Karla is known for being open about her transition, and her new role will involve her personal experience, as details about her character includes becoming the woman the cartel leader “always wanted to be.”

Production for the film has gone through a series of changes, with the project previously set to be filmed in Mexico, however the cast will now be filming in Paris.

Selena already has a very busy schedule this year, as she is currently filming the third season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and the new cast of the show promises to make things even more exciting for viewers.

This time Meryl Streep will be entering the infamous Arconia, joining Paul Rudd, who briefly appeared at the end of season 2. The third season of the acclaimed show is set to be released summer 2023, and will focus on the investigation of Ben Glenroy’s murder, played by Paul.