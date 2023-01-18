Meryl Streep joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 details

A new season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is already in the works! And while many of the details about the new storyline are still under wraps, the new cast of season 3 promises to make things even more exciting for fans of the show.

Viewers can expect to see a new addition to the cast, which includes Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. This time Meryl Streep will be entering the infamous Arconia, joining Paul Rudd, who briefly appeared at the end of season 2.

“The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of,” Steve wrote on Twitter, posting a black and white photo on the set of the series. While Selena took to Instagram to share a video with the actors, making the surprise announcement at the end, with Meryl hiding behind the sofa.

It seems Selena had been giving hints at the new member of the cast, as she previously talked to Vogue about the series, and was asked about her dream ‘Only Murders’ guest star, to which she said she “would reach for the biggest of all… probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that.”

The third season of the acclaimed show is set to be released summer 2023, and will focus on the investigation of Ben Glenroy’s murder, played by Paul, after the Broadway star was murdered before going on stage with Oliver, played by Martin.