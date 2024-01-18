Selena Gomez is back for ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ sequel with David Henrie: More details

Selena Gomez is back in Waverly Place. The Hollywood star is returning to one of the most fan-favorite Disney series, reprising her role of Alex Russo, alongside her co-star David Henrie, who played her brother, Justin Russo.

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ is getting a sequel, with Disney Branded Television ordering a pilot, which will include new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Gomez is set to guest star in the upcoming pilot for Disney Channel, while Henrie will be coming back as a series regular. The new spinoff series comes from the same writers and producers from the successful comedy spinoff ‘Raven’s Home,’ Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

The new storyline begins after “a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons,” as reported by Deadline.

“But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World,” the publication detailed. The new wizard, Billie, is set to be played by Brown, while Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son.

Selena is currently booked and busy with multiple projects, including the upcoming biopic of Linda Ronstadt, with fans already sharing their excitement and pointing out the similarities between the two artists, including their physical resemblance and Mexican heritage.

Apart from acting Selena has talked about her music career, revealing that she is leaning more towards acting. “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,“ she said on the ‘SmartLess’ podcast.

