Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco take their romance to a new level: Family and friends approve

Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend Benny Blanco are going strong in their relationship. The singer and the music producer have been attending multiple events together and going on romantic dates, with sources revealing what their family and friends think of the new relationship.

An insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Selena “feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” explaining that “their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

The source also revealed what the singer thinks of her new partner; “Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” they shared, adding that meanwhile “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent.”

“He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world,” the source continued. “He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”

The insider shared with the publication that Selena “appreciates the music producer’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values.” She has also been public about her romance on Instagram, revealing that “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” Selena previously wrote. The singer has been focused on her personal life and professional career despite recent controversy at the Golden Globes. She also shared a selfie with the music producer following the award show, sharing a sweet moment with him and writing, “I won.”