Selena Gomez: How many times has she taken a social media break?

Selena Gomez is putting her priorities straight. The Hollywood star decided to take another social media break following the controversy caused by a conversation she had with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, as it was speculated that her feud with Kylie Jenner had reignited after she was denied a photo with the reality star’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

And while Selena later decided to clarify the situation, she decided that it was time for another social media break. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business,” she wrote on social media, shutting down the rumors of the Kylie and Timothée controversy.

The actress took to social media to post a photo of her new boyfriend Benny Blanco, declaring that she would not be entertaining the rumors any further. “I’m off social media for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters,” Selena wrote.

But how many times has the singer announced a social media break before? Most recently in October 2023, Selena said she would be taking a break from social media. However, she didn’t specify the amount of time or when it would be over.

Back in February, she revealed to her TikTok followers that she would take a break. “I’m too old for this,” she said, amid the apparent feud with Hailey Bieber. But her social media breaks go back to 2016 and 2017 when she was going through mental health struggles, and recovering from surgery following her kidney transplant.

In September 2018 she also decided to focus on herself and take a social media break following negative comments. Selena returned to Instagram in January 2019 but then announced that another break was coming after dropping her album ‘RARE.’

At the time she explained that her “addictive personality” was one of the reasons why she sees social media as “unhealthy.”