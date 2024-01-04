Selena Gomez discusses retiring from music: ‘I’m tired’

Selena Gomez has discussed the possibility of retiring from her music career. In a new interview, Gomez discussed the fact that she’s been acting and singing throughout most of her life, with both activities robbing her of her time and energy. When asked if she’d choose one or the other, she said she’d likely choose acting in the long run.

Gomez was featured on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. The episode is now available to subscribers. “The older I get, the more I’m kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on,’” she said. “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.” While the hosts reminded her that she doesn’t have to choose, Gomez made it clear that choosing a path is still something she’s planning on. “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill, because I’m tired.”

Gomez has opened up about the fact that she’s always wanted to be an actress and that singing was never her main path; instead, it was something that was pushed on her since she was a Disney star. She said her breakout role in “The Wizards of Waverly Place” “forcefully require[d] that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song."

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time, but apparently that hobby turned into something else," Gomez continued. "I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs."

Gomez started dating Benny Blanco recently, sharing photos on social media. The two also made their first public appearance together at a basketball game, seating near the court at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch the game between the L.A Lakers and the Miami Heat.

The two looked happy and smiley, cuddling through the course of the game.

