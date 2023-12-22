Selena Gomez says she started to be ‘attracted to the right kind of people’

It’s been a while since Selena Gomez confirmed she was in a relationship. Still, now that she is dating Benny Blanco, the singer, actress, and businesswoman, she opened up about what she prioritizes in a relationship.

The star of Only Murders in the Building, 31, told Vogue México y Latinoamerica that she liked a partner who is kind, attentive, and has strong listening skills.

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship

PopFaction’s Instagram account shared photos of the rumored new couple with a headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” Gomez reacted to the post by writing: “Facts.”

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in the comments section of another post.

Although it was impossible to know at the time if she was being serious or sarcastic about the allegations, according to Bussiness Insider, Gomez said that she and Blanco have been seeing each other for six months.

Gomez also shared a selfie of herself and Blanco at the charity benefit for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, on October 4th. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet, ”she revealed, adding that he is“ still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

“I’m not going to be with a f--kboy ever again,” she wrote under a different comment. She also shared a message to her fans, sharing her appreciation and their support. “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love every one of you.”