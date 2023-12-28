Selena Gomez shares sweet snap with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez took to social media to share a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The newly confirmed couple spent time at an art exhibit.

The snap shows the pair lovingly posing in front of a pink mirrored ceiling while Blanco has his arms wrapped around Gomez, and she smiles while immortalizing the moment with the camera of her phone. A second photo shows Blanco posing solo while Gomez took the picture.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship

PopFaction’s Instagram account shared photos of the rumored new couple with a headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” Gomez reacted to the post by writing: “Facts.”

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in the comments section of another post.

©@queengomez12/ Instagram





“I’m not going to be with a f--kboy ever again,” she wrote under a different comment. She also shared a message to her fans, sharing her appreciation and their support. “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love every one of you.”

The confirmation comes after a close source to the singer told ET that she was “casually dating and doing well.” The insider also said that Selena is “just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.”

The star of Only Murders in the Building, 31, told Vogue México y Latinoamerica that she liked a partner who is kind, attentive, and has strong listening skills. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy.”