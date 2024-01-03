Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello share sweet hug in new post

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have long been friends. The two performers are some of Hollywood’s leading young actors and singers, and have long relied on each other to cope with the pressures of social media, fame, and mental health. In a new post shared by Cabello, the two can be seen hugging, with Cabello sharing some of the parts of Gomez that she appreciates the most.

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

The photo was shared on Cabello’s Instagram stories and shows the two women hugging on a couch. Gomez smiles for the camera while Cabello has her arms wrapped around her. The two appear to be somewhere cold, and are dressed appropriately for the weather. Cabello added a heart emoji over her eye and wrote, “Realest, baddest, loveliest,” tagging her friend. Gomez also shared the photo on her Instagram stories, adding a caption of her own: “Luh you, bb.”

Cabello and Gomez have been friends for a long time, with Cabello speaking about the importance of their relationship and the positive influence that Gomez has had on her life. "She is somebody that's always been so supportive, a really great friend, and a person with great values. She's super empathetic, loyal, and honest," she said in an interview with PEOPLE. "We have our own little group, and we hang out, and all of our conversations are real."

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez’s new relationship

Late last year, Selena Gomez revealed she was dating music producer Benny Bianco. The two appear to be happy, with them spending the holidays together and sharing a few snaps over Christmas. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” wrote Gomez in one of her posts.

Over the past, Gomez has discussed her interest in dating people who were kind and attentive, and how difficult this was to find nowadays. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy,” she said in an interview with Vogue Mexico.