Eva Longoria to star in ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Season 4 takes place in Los Angeles

It seems there’s a new face at The Arconia. The fan-favorite show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is welcoming a new star for the upcoming season of the series. Eva Longoria has been announced as the latest actor to join the cast in a recurring role, however, the role played by the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star has yet to be revealed.

This time the group will be uncovering the death of Charles’ stunt double, played by Jane Lynch. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short’s characters will be following a series of clues to unwrap the truth about the case, starting with a trip to Los Angeles, which seems to be a big change from previous seasons, which took place in New York City.

Meryl Streep will also be coming back to reprise her role of Loretta from season 3, and she will be joining them in Los Angeles, as her character was offered to star in two productions in Hollywood. And while Eva’s role has yet to be revealed, a close source to the project detailed her character as an important key of the puzzle.

“Longoria’s character becomes integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation, sources close to production reveal,” Deadline reported. Apart from the star, Molly Shannon also joined Season 4 of the Hulu series, playing the role of a Los Angeles businesswoman, who ends up involved in the case with the rest of the group.

Longoria is set to star in multiple projects this year, including the TV adaptation of Isabel Allende’s bestselling novel ‘The House of the Spirits,’ and the production of ‘Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,’ inspired by the legend of La Llorona.