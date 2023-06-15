Eva Longoria talks about ‘Desperate Housewives’ reboot: ‘I miss being Gabby’

Eva Longoria is sharing her thoughts on the impact of ‘Desperate Housewives’ following the popularity of the series. And while fans of the show have shared their excitement for a potential reboot, the Hollywood star says that the storyline would not work today, as some of the situations could be too controversial for viewers.

“I love that show so much, I miss my time on the show,” she said to ET Online, revealing that she would say reprise her character if she was asked. “I miss Gabby. I miss being Gabby; she was so fun, and she said and did things I wish I could say and do.”

“I don’t know if we could do the show today. I think we’d get canceled,” she explained. “I mean, not canceled on TV but like canceled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don’t know where these ladies would be now in their life.”

The actress, who recently made her directorial debut, revealed that the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, has no interest in continuing the story as “he feels like we fully explored these characters.” She agrees; “I could not sleep with one more person on that street — like, I was like, ‘I’ve slept with everybody. You’ve slept with everybody! We’ve exchanged husbands.’ It was like, ‘What else? What other stories could we possibly tell [with] these women?’ And so that’s Marc’s big, big thing; he’s like, ‘Why now?’ He doesn’t want to reboot just to reboot.”