Eva Longoria at the White House: Celebrates the stories of Latinos in the U.S. with new film

Eva Longoria is thrilled to present her new film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ at the White House on Thursday. After making her directorial debut, the 48-year-old star will be honored with a special screening for Latino leaders and community members, hosted by Joe and Jill Biden.

The actress is sharing her excitement to attend, as she will also be joined by cast members. Eva talked to People about the importance of highlighting diversity and presenting inclusive narratives. “Sharing the story of Richard Montañez, a trailblazing Mexican-American, on such a prestigious platform sends a powerful message about the value of representation and the impact of Latinx stories in shaping our culture,” she said.

Eva explained that it is an “incredible honor” as it is an opportunity to amplify “the power of cinema.” “We are excited to host a screening of the movie Flamin’ Hot, as we continue to lift up and celebrate the stories and immense contributions of Latinos in the United States,“ a White House spokesperson said to the publication.

“It is my hope that Flamin’ Hot inspires future generations to embrace their culture, dream big, and break down barriers, just as Richard did. This moment reaffirms the transformative power of storytelling and the ability of film to bridge divides, foster understanding, and bring us closer together as a society,” Eva concluded.

The Biden-Harris Administration also said that they have “worked hard to provide economic opportunities and advance equity for Latinos and communities of color, including supporting Latino small businesses, lowering Hispanic unemployment to near a record low, cutting Latino child poverty by half and making healthcare affordable.”