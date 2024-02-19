Selena Gomez visits Paris for 40 hours and takes a bubble bath

Selena Gomez made the most of 40 hours by heading for a quick trip to Paris, France. On Sunday, the singer shared a gallery of photos from her time in the City of Love, and it looked like she had a blast.

Gomez posed with crescents, posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in a fashionable black outfit, and took a dreamy-looking bubble bath. It’s unclear who Gomez was on the trip with. “40 hours. Paris,” she captioned the post. She also shouted out her upcoming single, “LOVE ON 2/22” with a white heart emoji and a lock.

“LOVE” will be Gomez’s first single of 2024 and the title is in line with how she has been feeling lately. The artist has been making headlines with her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and has been noticeably happy and eager to show off their love.

Blanco and Gomez spent their first Valentine’s Day together, and the hitmaker knew how to make her feel special. Blanco shared a video on Tiktok with the NSFW caption, “Fry pickles and get laid.”

The artist got a hold of Gomez’s favorite pickles, which you can only get shipped from Texas. He made the batter, adding Sprite to the mix. After covering the pickles in panko, he fried them in a pan and dipped them in ranch. “Take one dip it, ranch, eat it, get laid, Happy Valentine’s Day,” he said proudly.

While there have been many opinions on Gomez and Blanco’s relationship, fans are just happy to see Gomez happy. Before going public, she was known for making hilarious TikToks about her singledom.

Now that she is off the market, the “Love Song,” singer has been sharing posts on social media cuddled up with Blanco. Last week she shared a gallery of photos on Instagram posing with Blanco with the caption, “My bes fwend.” Blanco reciprocated the love in the comments, writing, “das my bes fwen.”

There have been plenty of rumored flings when it came to Gomez over the last few years, but the last public, serious relationship she had was when she got back with Justin Bieber in 2017-2018. Before that, she was with The Weeknd.