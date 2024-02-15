Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share sweet Valentine’s Day photos

Selena Gomez is happier than ever. The singer and actress took Valentine’s Day as the perfect opportunity to show the world the joy she shares with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, sharing a mix of sweet and sexy phots in an Instagram post.

The post shows various photos of Gomez and Blanco having a good time together and embracing. In one, Gomez hugs Blanco from behind as he cooks, and in others, she’s seen with his friends, including Matty Matheson, a cook and actor who won a Grammy for the series “The Bear.”

“My bes fwend,” Gomez captioned the post. In the comments section, Blanco shared a comment of his own. “Das my bes fwend,” he wrote.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship on December, after having dated for about six months. Since, the two have been spotted out on various occasions, including after parties for the Golden Globes and the Grammys. They’ve also been spotted attending various events, like seated courtside at some NBA games.

Selena Gomez announces new song

Aside from celebrating her Valentine, on February 14th, Gomez also shared the name and release date of her new single. “Love On” is the name of her new song, which will be released on February 22nd. Alongside the song’s name, Gomez also shared some cover art, showing her wearing a white bath robe and some sunglasses as she hangs out in a luxurious looking balcony overlooking the sea.

“Wait til I turn my love on,” she captioned the post.