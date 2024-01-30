Selena Gomez shares stunning fresh-face selfies that get Benny Blanco’s attention

Selena Gomez may have a makeup line, but she knows how important it is to feel comfortable in your own skin. The “Come and Get It” singer recently shared three fresh-faced selfies from a cabin in the middle of nature.

Using only an earth emoji in the caption, the 31-year-old glowed in the snaps. They got the attention of her boyfriend,Benny Blanco, who left three heart-eyed emojis.

Gomez, who recently fulfilled a stage 4 cancer patient’s dreams, and the record producer, went public with their relationship on December 7, 2023.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on January 11, “Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny.” “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them,” they added.

Selena’s authenticity when it comes to social media

Gomez’s selfies come after she shared a photo from 2013 wearing a zebra print bikini with the caption: “Today I realized I will never look like this again…” She also shared a photo from her Cabo San Lucas trip in 2023. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” Gomez wrote.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star is also never afraid to admit when social media is getting too much for her. When she’s faced with drama, she will confront it head on using apps like Instagram.

When there was speculation that she was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes, she took to the comments of a post by E! News to share her side of the story. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business,” she wrote.

She also announced she would be taking a social media break, although she returned shortly after.