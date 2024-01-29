Tom Brady meets adorable kangaroos in Australia

Tom Brady is enjoying his time in Australia. The NFL legend flew into the country as a part of speaking tour, called “An Evening with Tom Brady,” where he’ll discuss some of his experiences as one of the world’s biggest sporting legends. Before the big show though, Brady decided to do some touristing, meeting some of the local animals.

©GrosbyGroup



Tom Brady and a kangaroo

Photos captured the moment Brady was feeding and interacting with a kangaroo. As Brady leans down, he offers some treats to the kangaroo while holding more in his other hand. He’s wearing comfortably for the occasion, having a white t-shirt on, some black pants, and a matching cap.

Brady also shared a video of his encounter with the animals on Instagram. The clip shows him alongside some friends as they view various animals, including kangaroos, birds, and some koalas. “Oh my God, Vivi would love this,” he says in the video, referencing his daughter Vivian, which he shares with his ex Gisele Bündchen.

“Made some new friends in Australia,” reads the post’s caption.

Gisele Bündchen recently addressed co-parenting

Brady and Bündchen separated at the end of 2022, and have been co-parenting their two children since. They share Vivian and Benjamin, with Bündchen revealing that the kids are now dealing with two separate households and rules. “‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,” said Bündchen to Harper’s Bazaar. “’If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?‘”

“Sometimes, I get pushback,” she continued, “especially because now they’re in two different homes, and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me.”