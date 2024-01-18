Gisele Bündchen is navigating the complexities of co-parenting with her ex-husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is currently dealing with the challenges of educating their kids in two households. Despite her best efforts to teach her children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, specific practices, Gisele realized her kids may not be fully onboard her lifestyle.

The renowned supermodel and former wife of American football quarterback Tom Brady is now navigating the complexities of co-parenting with her ex-husband while trying to maintain the well-being of her children amidst these changes.

“‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,” Gisele revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. “’If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?‘”

“Sometimes, I get pushback,” she added, “especially because now they’re in two different homes, and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me.”

“You are where you come from,” she explained. “All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong.”

In 2023, the 43-year-old Brazilian beauty opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage’s dissolution and the additional burden of caring for her ailing parents.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Bündchen disclosed to People. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”