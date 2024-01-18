Jodie Foster’s kids: Meet Charlie and Kit

Jodie Foster is back in the spotlight. After building one of Hollywood’s greatest careers, Foster is back on “True Detective: Night Country,” her first TV show of the sort. Her appearance in the series has been praised by all manner of critics and artists, reinvigorating an interest in her.

Despite leading a public life for the majority of her life, Foster remains a relatively private person. Many don’t know that she has two sons, Charles and Christopher “Kit,” which shares with her former partner, Cydney Bernard. Here’s what you should know about her kids.

Charles is the eldest

Jodie Foster and her sons, Kit and Charles

Charles Bernard Foster was born in 1998 and is 25 years old. Foster allows her kids to lead private lives, yet she’s discussed them on previous occasions. In an interview with More magazine, Foster shared that Charlie had been developing an interest in filmmaking. “[He’ll say] ‘I want to be in movies. Why can’t you get me a job?’ Then I say, ‘You have to earn that. If you want to be an actor, you can start by doing a little theater.’ Then he says, ‘I’m not interested in that. I just want to be famous and see my face,’” she recalled in 2007.

In 2016, Foster called her son an “amazing” artist. “He’s also a really good student, so he’ll go to college,” she said to PEOPLE.

Christopher “Kit” is her youngest

Kit was born in 2001 and is 22 years old. "I enjoyed being pregnant with Charlie and I look forward to this experience again. I am into all the health foods, yoga, and the rest of it,” she said to journalist Liz Smith.

Foster has discussed how important it is for her to provide her children with a “normal” life, something she was craving when she was a child actress. “I have a psychological need to create a really safe, normal life for them [my kids], because if there was anything I missed in my childhood, that was it,” she said to Psychologies Magazine. “I really craved having a routine, stable life and that’s what I’ve given to my kids.”

Who is Cydney Bernard?

Cydney Bernard was Foster’s former partner and the mother of her children. She’s a film producer and kept her relationship with Foster away from the press. The two met in the set of “Sommersby,” dating from 1993 to 2008.

Meet Foster’s current partner

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Foster and Alexandra Hedison met in 2013, and married a year later. Hedison is a photographer, actress, and director.

Over the years, the two have made various public appearances together, including attending a Women’s March in 2018, and Hedison supporting Foster at various awards like the 2021 Golden Globes. Most recently, the two walked the Golden Globes red carpet together.

