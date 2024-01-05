Cher reveals her son Elijah Blue Allman is missing

Cher has shared that her son, Elijah Blue Allman, is missing. In court documents filed last week, Cher also alleged that her son was incable of handling his finances due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

©GettyImages



Cher and Elijah Blue

The documents were obtained by Page Six. Last week, Cher filed documents for her son’s conservatorship, arguing that the money he’s receiving from his late father’s trust fund would be “immediately spent on drugs,” leaving him with nothing to care for his wellbeing. Cher claims that if his money is not put under control, her son’s life would be at risk. The documents claim Allman makes $120,000 a year and that he is “entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit.”

The Associated Press reports that today, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui declined Cher’s conservatorship request. The judge ruled that Cher and her attorneys had not granted Allman and his lawyers the necessary time and documents in order to make and build their case. Another hearing was scheduled for January 29.

©GettyImages



Cher and her son Elijah Blue

Allman’s comments regarding his mother’s actions

Allman has previously addressed his mother’s concerns in a court filing, claiming that a conservatorship is not necessary. “While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time,” said the filing. Allman claims that while he’s struggled with addiction, he’s been sober for over three months and is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Allman is the son of Cher and the late musician Gregg Allman. Cher and Gregg married in 1975, divorcing in the year 1978. He died in 2017 due to complications from cancer in the liver.

Related Video: Selena Gomez will quit music after "one more album" Loading the player...