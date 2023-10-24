Cher says she has ‘no beef’ with Madonna after old video resurfaces

Cher is making things clear. After an old clip of her calling Madonna “mean” begun circulating online, the Oscar winning actress and singer has addressed an old feud with Madonna, clarifying that the two have a good relationship nowadays.

The video began making the rounds after it was used on Madonna’s Celebration tour. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Cher addressed the comments and said, “I said a lot worse than that.” She then made it clear that there was no beef though. “I actually like her.”

“We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me. But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it. I always felt that was her greatest gift — that she could know the trends before any of us,” said Cher.

The original interview is from some decades ago, and features Cher discussing Madonna. Aside from calling her mean, she also called her a "spoiled brat.” Still, she made it clear she respected her. “I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before,” she said.

Cher’s upcoming album

Cher is currently working on a Christmas album, which should come out in the coming months. The record features some traditional Christmas songs with a Cher twist, including, “Santa Baby,” “Run Rudolph Run,” and more. It also features appearances from Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper and Michael Bublé.

“I never wanted to do a Christmas album, as you can tell, since I’m this age and I never made one,” Cher said. “But I guess this was just the time.”

