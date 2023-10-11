Cher opens up about Alexander Edwards relationship; ‘ I love being with him’

Cher and Alexander Edwards are going strong. The couple has caused headlines, not only because it’s Cher, but because there’s a forty year difference between the two. In a new interview, Cher discussed her relationship and why the two work together so well.

©GettyImages



Cher and Edwards at this year’s Paris Fashion Week

Cher opened up about her love life in an interview with PEOPLE, discussing why she understoon why people were curious and shed a look inside their relationship. “Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” she said. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

When discussing Edwards himself, Cher said that he’s a special person and that he makes her life better. “I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special," she said. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

©GettyImages



The couple has been together for a year

Cher and Alexander Edwards’ relationship

Cher and Edwards have been dating for the past year, after meeting in a Paris Fashion Week event. She revealed the two first spoke for about 15 minutes and then a mutual friends sent him her phone number. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!” she said.

