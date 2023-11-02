Christina Aguilera tributes legendary pop icon with her Halloween costume

Christina Aguilera stunned with an unique Halloween costume. For the occasion, she decided to dress up as Cher. Instead of copying one of her iconic looks, Aguilera took thins further, exploring her personal connection with Cher, dressing up as Tess, the character Cher played in the film “Burlesque,” where Aguilera played the lead.

Aguilera shared various posts on her Instagram, including a video of her in character with the caption, “Tess & Ali 4EVER,” name checking both of their characters’ names. Anotehr post exclusively made out of images shows Aguilera in character, flanked by various men in sailor outfits. “On my favorite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer, Cher,” reads Aguilera’s caption.

“Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!! No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless.”

©GettyImages



Cher and Aguilera at the premiere of “Burlesque”

More about Burlesque

“Burlesque” was released in 2010, and starred Aguilera as a small town girl who moves to Los Angeles in hopes of becoming an artist. There, she finds a neo-burlesque joint run by Tess (Cher), a retired dancer with a tough love approach. Both women amassed some first in “Burlesque,” with the film serving as Aguilera’s first leading role and as Cher’s first musical performance onscreen.

Cher has discussed her experience with the film and has praised Aguilera’s work, claiming that despite having no film or TV experience, she was keeping up with all of the actors. "She was keeping up, and she was hot. I mean, it was, like, she was really up there. Her game is good,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.