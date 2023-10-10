Christina Aguilera makes one of the biggest announcements of her career: ‘Up-close-and-personal’

Christina Aguilera is making her way to Las Vegas. The Hollywood star and acclaimed musician will be kicking off a jaw-dropping residency on December 30, 2023, which is set to be completely different from her previous performances, as it will have a more intimate approach.

Taking place at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort, the musician will start her shows during New Year’s Eve weekend, with future dates set to be announced on Friday, October 13. Christina revealed some of the details of her residency during a recent statement shared with Billboard.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,” she detailed. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

The venue has also been described as “seductively cozy,” allowing fans to watch Christina’s performance of her greatest hits, in a very different and exclusive way. Tickets for the show will be available on Friday, October 13, with Voltaire owner Michael Gruber adding that the “incredibly talented” Aguilera will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”

This is not the only big announcement the singer has made in the past few weeks, as she also revealed that she will be producing a ‘Burlesque’ stage musical based on the 2010 film. “It morphs what’s best about TV, Broadway, film, and digital entertainment. It’s a hybrid television event/series taking the movie to the next level,” Steven Antin said to EW, ”It’s inspired by Burlesque: a re-imagination.”