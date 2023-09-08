Christina Aguilera’s ‘nude’ illusion dress steals the show at New York Fashion Week

Christina Aguilera wore the perfect ensemble at New York Fashion Week. The fan-favorite star had all eyes on her on Wednesday after stepping out in New York City for an exclusive event, promoting her partnership with Vogue’s SmartTox with Xeomin.

The singer and actress decided to wear a colorful long sleeve maxi dress, featuring an artistic print that gave a “nude” illusion of a woman in a watercolor painting. Christina posed for some photos outside the event and made her way to the red carpet, showing off the one-of-a-kind dress designed by Feben.

The London-based designer has also dressed other iconic celebrities, including Beyoncé, who wore a colorful bodysuit by the brand during her Renaissance Tour. Christina completed her NYFW look with a gold clutch, gold Steve Madden heeled boots, and a pair of futuristic sunglasses, as well as matching statement earrings.

Christina also wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look. The singer has been putting together some fun ensembles throughout her career, most recently she wore a pink purse as a mini skirt, designed by a Berlin-based fashion brand known for its edgy and chic designs.

During her interview with Vogue, Christina shared her excitement about being part of NYFW this year. “I love when a designer truly puts on a show-show; I get to take a performance backseat of my own and dress up and enjoy myself and be entertained,” she said to the publication. “I can be a glam girl or we can go more natural and you know, throughout different decades we’ve done different things since I’ve done a lot of looks. I get bored easily. So I love experimenting.”