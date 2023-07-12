Christina Aguilera©Christina Aguilera
Celebrity Fashion

Christina Aguilera reassures the world double denim look is still a trend

The renowned singer exuded confidence and glamour as she effortlessly showcased a cutting-edge ensemble

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Christina Aguilera stepped into the spotlight, mesmerizing her Instagram followers with her daring fashion choices. The renowned singer, now 42, exuded confidence and glamour as she effortlessly showcased a cutting-edge double denim ensemble paired with a captivating white top.

Christina commanded attention with her impeccable sense of style in the sizzling snapshots. Donning a longline light blue denim coat, she radiated a timeless yet fashion-forward aura. Her outfit was elevated by funky jeans, creating an eye-catching juxtaposition of colors and textures.

Christina Aguilera©Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera reassures the world double denim look is still a trend

Accentuating her curves flawlessly, Christina slipped into a form-fitting top emphasizing her enviable silhouette. To complete her ensemble, she tastefully accessorized with a chic white handbag, trendy sunglasses that added an air of mystery, and statement silver earrings that glimmered with every movement.

A true style maven, Christina effortlessly exuded a modern and sophisticated allure. With her platinum locks elegantly swept into a tight ponytail, she allowed her features to take center stage.

Christina Aguilera reassures the world double denim look is still a trend©Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera reassures the world double denim look is still a trend

Enhancing her natural beauty, she showcased a sultry makeup palette, highlighting her radiant complexion and accentuating her mesmerizing eyes.

Celebrity Fashion

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña set the fashion world ablaze in show-stopping ensembles

All Barbie looks worn by Margot Robbie: See the original dolls

Jennifer Lopez and Isabel Preysler fall head over heels for the same exquisite outfit

Posing with an air of self-assurance and charisma, Christina Aguilera seemed in her element. She captivated her audience from every angle, proudly displaying her remarkable fashion choices.

In a moment celebrating her individuality and boldness, Christina effortlessly proved herself to be a trendsetter, inspiring fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Related Video:

Beyoncé, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and more support Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton collection

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more