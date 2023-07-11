Jennifer Lopez and Isabel Preysler fall head over heels for the same exquisite outfit

Tamara Falcó‘s bridal ensemble has been hogging the national spotlight, and boy, does it deserve it! But hold your confetti, folks, because she wasn’t the sole shining star at the extravagant wedding shindig held at the oh-so-fancy El Rincón family palace.

No, no! Isabel Preysler swooped in and snatched our hearts with her elegant and delicate fashion choice. She’s absorbed nearly everything about the fashion industry like a stylish sponge, making her one of the most inspiring trendsetters.

But guess what? This weekend, we stumbled upon a jaw-dropping stroke of luck that excited us. While the other guests at the exclusive bash on the outskirts of Madrid were decked out in their usual fancy attire, Isabel’s fabulous mama stole the show in a summery floral number that radiated femininity, romance, and sheer glamour.

It was a creation by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera, the genius behind the groom’s suit for the Marquise of Griñón. But here’s the real kicker—we never in our wildest dreams imagined that another fashion-forward lady had already snatched it for her wardrobe. Any guesses? Here’s a little hint: she’s a bona fide music diva!

And who was the trendsetting trailblazer, you ask? Drumroll, please! It was none other than Jennifer Lopez! Seven months ago, the fiery belle from the Bronx strutted her stuff in this meticulously handcrafted floral ensemble straight from the Big Apple’s fashion workshops.

It boasted a neck-tied blouse adorned with a stunning floral applique resting atop her chest and voluminous sleeves. And oh, that skirt! It was gathered and hugged her curves in all the right places.

This glorious creation graced the catwalk, introducing the Spring-Summer 2023 collection during last September’s Fashion Week.