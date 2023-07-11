Camila Cabello wears a firey bikini in Greece while joking about Florida’s sharks

Camila Cabello is one of many celebrities spending the summer of 2023 in Europe. The singer was recently in France for Paris Fashion Week, where she dropped jaws in the front row with Shakira and Cardi B at the Fendi Haute Coutour show.

After France, Cabello made her way to Greece. On Monday, the “Shameless” singer shared a photo in Athens, Greece, in a micro bikini that showcased her toned and tanned physique. “Can’t wait to be back to chronic low-level anxiety in Florida’s shark-infested waters,” she wrote sarcastically in the caption.

Cabello, who sold her Los Angeles home in 2021, is seemingly spending most of her time in Florida. The peculiar state is known not just for alligators, but sharks. Making the 26-year-old clever caption hilarious.



Before taking in the views of the Aegean Sea, Cabello was getting her party on. The first photo she shared from Athens was in a stunning white gown. “party demon UNLOCKED,” she captioned the photo.





After her vacation in Europe, Cabello will head to Puerto Rico for Premios Juventud. The artist is receiving the “Agent of Change” award at the show’s 20th anniversary for her commitment to the betterment of youth.

“I am honored and incredibly excited to receive this esteemed recognition. I can’t wait to see you all on July 20th for an unforgettable show,” she said in a statement.

She joins past “Agent of Change” honorees Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Pitbull, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, Jesse & Joy, Juanpa Zurita, Wisin Y Yandel, and more.