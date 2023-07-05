Shakira and Camila Cabello share sweet moment at Paris Fashion Week show

Shakira and Camila Cabello posed together during their recent encounter at Paris Fashion Week. The two singers were all smiles having a casual conversation at the Viktor and Rolf fashion show, sitting front row and showing off their stunning looks.

The Colombian star seemed to be making a statement with her all-white ensemble, which included a Viktor and Rolf coat with the word ‘NO’ in 3D. Shakira paired the look with a metallic purse, gold heels, and matching sunglasses, while Camila was photographed wearing a black lace minidress with an intricate pattern, featuring puffy shoulders. She completed the outfit with black heels and wore her hair in a high sleek bun.

Shakira and Camila made a playful pose, wagging their finger and making a reference to Shakira’s wording on her coat. “Hanging with Camila!” the Colombian icon wrote on Instagram. Fans of the two musicians were quick to ask for a collaboration, and some were even wondering if they were hinting at a new song.

“I’ve been manifesting a Camila Cabello & Shakira interaction. Both are drop dead gorgeous, sexy Latina queens,” one person wrote, while someone commented, “Love both of them. So cute the way Camila fangirling over Shakira,” adding, “The queen and the princess of Latin music.”

Camila has been having the time of her life at Paris Fashion Week. The fan-favorite star was photographed on Monday wearing a chic Prada ensemble while exploring the streets of Paris. She looked stunning in a simple yet sophisticated look, which included a grey skirt, a white shirt, Prada loafers, a satin mini-bag from the same brand, and black sunglasses.