Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Camila Cabello made a fashion statement in Paris.
Cabello wore a dress designed by Iris Van Herpen, attending her Fashion Show and quickly stealing the spotlight. In an Instagram post, Cabello explained why Van Herpen was her new “girl crush” and why this particular dress made her feel like a “butterfly.”
RELATED:
Camila Cabello ‘decided to end things’ with Shawn Mendes after brief romance: Report
Camila Cabello’s sweetest moments with her grandmother
Camila Cabello, Becky G, Evaluna and more star in Daddy Yankee’s new video: Watch
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!